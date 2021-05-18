Pick one: Stingy defense; a potent, high-scoring offense; scads of talent, especially at midfield; depth and experience with 17 seniors; versatility; and a willingness to work hard, achieve and improve.
That describes this season’s undefeated Yorktown Patriots high-schoolboys lacrosse team, which began the week with a dominating 6-0 record. The Patriots’ accomplishments include a shutout and outscoring opponents 96-18.
“This is the deepest team I’ve ever had here, and they are good about taking responsibility,” said Greg Beer, who has been Yorktown’s head coach since 2006. “We would have been good last season, if we had played. So the players are hungry, very experienced, the team is mature and the practices are very competitive. That allows the coaches to challenge the players more.”
The Patriots use three or four different midfield alignments at times, playing as many as 10 different players at that position. That gives Yorktown an advantage of wearing down opponents.
“We run waves of players at teams,” Beer said.
Yorktown has had 19 different players score goals. Including assists, 21 players have contributed to scoring. The most goals the Patriots have allowed in a game were five in victories over Centreville and South Lakes, each by 15-5 scores. The other wins were over Wakefield, 18-1; Westfield, 13-4; Herndon, 18-3; and Washington-Liberty, 17-0.
The defense is led by goalie Gabe Margosis along with defenseman Patrick Ferguson, who gathered seven ground balls in one game and five in another.
Matteo Roman is another ground-ball specialist, with 10, eight and eight in different games. Miles Fang is Yorktown’s faceoff guru.
“Our defense is a proud bunch. They don’t want to give up anything,” Beer said.
Top scorers have been Roman, Alex Wilson, Connor Kaetzel, Tyler Randles, Matthew Green, Han Miller, Jake Morgan, Will Ramsey, Will Hock, Garrett Wing, Adam Saenz, Liam Anderson, Will Ramsey, Jack Martinez and Nathan Graves.
Mille was the leading runner for the Yorktown football team during the late-winter early spring season, helping that team to a 5-2 overall record after an 0-2 start.
Yorktown hosts the Langley Saxons on May 21 in a big Liberty District showdown.
Langley and Yorktown are considered the top teams in the district. The winner will likely finish as the regular-season champion. Yorktown has one other district match remaining against the McLean Highlanders.
The Patriots also have a contest still on the books against the South County Stallions in non-district action.
