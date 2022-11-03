Yorktown ice hockey fans

Fans of the Yorktown High School ice hockey team react during the team's recent victory. (Yorktown ice hockey)

The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team opened its 2022-23 season with a 3-1 victory in Arlington at the Kettler Capitals Iceplex over Tuscarora/Heritage from Loudoun County.

Ronan Gordan, Roger Allenbaugh and Noah Robinson scored the goals for Yorktown. Assists went to Assists Jacob Kirshner with two and James Gan and Nicholas DeFalco with one each.

The season continues for Yorktown well into the winter of 2023.

