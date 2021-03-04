For the Yorktown Patriots, it was nice to finally be playing at home again.
For the first time in three seasons, the high-school golf team was able to host a home match at Washington Golf & Country Club. That occurred the afternoon of March 2, when Yorktown defeated the Herndon Hornets, 156-170, in the Liberty District 9-hole competition.
Washington Golf had been closed while being renovated, so the Patriots had no home matches during that time. The course reopened last spring. With the normal high-school golf season played during the fall, but delayed until March because of the pandemic, Yorktown’s return to its home course took even longer.
“Washington Golf has been our home course forever, so it’s nice to get back there,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said.
The Herndon match was the first of four home events for Yorktown in the abbreviated season, and finished as daylight was fading.
In the match, the Patriots were led by a par-35 from sophomore and defending Virginia High School League Class 6 state individual champion Benjamin Newfield. Sam Obitts shot 39 for Yorktown, Tony Newell 40 and Elena Rezac and Rowan Foose had 41s.
Cole Ransom shot 48 and exhibition scores of 35 and 44 were carded by freshman Charlie Lamb and Campbell Gilmour, respectively.
Newfield’s round began with two straight bogeys, then he birdied holes No. 5 and 6 and made par 4s on the last three. Lamb also had two birdies in his exhibition match.
Newfield, Roose and Rezac are Yorktown’s three experienced returners from the 2019 team that finished second in the district tournament to qualify for the 6D North Region Tournament.
This year’s district tournament, or region-tourney qualifier, is March 29 with the region April 12, followed by the state tourney. Yorktown is expected to challenge for a region berth again this season.
Williams said 30 players tried out for the team, with 16 making the final roster. He said tryouts took two weeks because of the bad weather. Some of the tryouts occurred at the school’s new golf hitting cages that were set up because of the bad weather.
