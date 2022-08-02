Yorktown High School graduate Lauren Flynn was named to the U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team soccer roster for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica from Aug. 10-28.
The United States won the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship, which was held last March in the Dominican Republic, and five additional international matches in May and June.
Flynn was a member of the Concacaf team that went 7-0-0 record and posted a 49-0 goal differential.
Flynn is a defender for Florida State’s women’s soccer team and helped lead the Seminoles to the 2021 national championship.
