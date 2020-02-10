Some 200 were in attendance for a Feb. 5 ceremony in the Yorktown High School cafeteria when 20 senior student/athletes from the school announced and were recognized for where they will play sports in college.
The majority of the athletes were wearing T-shirts or sweatshirts from the colleges they will attend.
Yorktown director of student activities Mike Krulfeld welcomed the athletes and guests, explaining how fortunate they will be to participate in college athletics. The list of athletes, the colleges they will attend and sports they will play follows.
Camille Ashe (University of Portland, women’s soccer); Daniel Brooks (Kenyon College, swimming); Kate Burke (Middlebury College, women’s lacrosse); Alec Ellison (Rochester University, baseball); Natalie English (Denison University, women’s swimming); Lauren Flynn (Florida State University, women’s soccer); Luke Helfgott (Hampden-Sydney College, men’s lacrosse); Claire Karlin (Vassar College, women’s soccer); Olivia Klein (Wesleyan University, women’s lacrosse); Camille Kuwana (University of Chicago, women’s lacrosse); Quinlan Montgomery (Stony Brook University, baseball); Max Nagle (Middlebury College, men’s swimming); John Pius (College of William and Mary, football); Mary Kate Reicherter (Indiana University, women’s swimming); Reece Shuttleworth (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, track and field); Sydney Russell (Worcester Polytech Institute, women’s softball); Allie Strazella (Gettysburg College, women’s soccer); Charlotte Thomson (St. Olaf College, women’s swimming); Summer Williams (Haverford College, women’s tennis); and Grant Wilson (Fordham University, football).
