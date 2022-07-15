YORKTOWN HAS OPENINGS TO COACH FIELD HOCKEY: Yorktown High School has opening for head coaches for the girls junior varsity and freshman field hockey teams.
The new coaches will work with the two varsity returning coaches. The field hockey season begins with practices Aug. 1 and runs until late October. Candidates should have prior playing and or coaching experience. Contact Cheryl Stotler at cheryl.stotler@apsva.us.
NEW WEIGHT CLASSES: Following approval from the Virginia High School League (VHSL) executive committee, wrestling weight classes will be tweaked for the upcoming winter season.
There will continue to be 14 weight classes, with several adjustments.
n The old weight classes were: 106 pounds, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 215 and 285.
n The new classes are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215, 285.
