The Yorktown Patriots (2-6) got five hits and four RBI from Kaitlyn Potts to defeat South Lakes, 12-8, in Liberty District girls high-school softball action.
Yorktown’s Kelly Chmiel and Molly Kaufman each had three hits and two RBI and Zoe Brennan had two hits and three RBI. Yorktown had 15 hits.
Lauren Ambrozy threw a complete game to get the win, striking out six.
After losing its first five games, Yorktown enters tonight’s 6:30 p.m. away game against the McLean Highlanders having won two of three contests.
Yorktown defeated Herndon, 6-3, for its other win. Elena Horn had three hits, all doubles, in that win and stole a base and Ambrozy got the victory with six strikeouts and no walks.
