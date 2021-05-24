The Yorktown Patriots enjoyed their best two hitting games of the high-school baseball season so far in defeating the South Lakes Seahawks, 8-6, then the McLean Highlanders, 10-2, in Liberty District road action.
With the wins, Yorktown improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 for second place in the league.
“We were aggressive at the plate and we finally had good hitting games throughout the lineup, and we have been working hard on that in practice by going the other way,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “We put the ball in play, we were able to play small-ball some and move runners around.”
In the win over McLean, Jacob Friend belted a two-run homer; Thor Koomey doubled and had three RBI; starting pitcher Nathan Knowles had a two-run double; and Kyle Langley, Patrick Chmiel and Graham Lynch doubled.
On the mound, Knowles did not allow a run and gave up one hit in four innings with seven strikeouts and four walks.
“He did what he needed on the mound,” Skaggs said.
The loss snapped McLean’s five-game winning streak. Its last defeat was an earlier loss to McLean.
McLean defeated Yorktown in the 2019 district-tournament championship game. The teams were expected to be league challengers in 2020 as well, but the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Against South Lakes, James Tallon (2-1) was the winning pitcher for Yorktown. He struck out nine in six innings. Koomey pitched the hitless and scoreless final inning with a strikeout to earn the save.
J.J. Foti had three RBI for Yorktown; Lynch had two hits; and Knowles, Langley, Friend and Chmiel each had a hit and one RBI. Yorktown had eight hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.