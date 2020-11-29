YORKTOWN ICE HOCKEY TEAM UNDEFEATED: The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team improved to 4-0 with a recent 7-3 victory over Loudoun Valley/Woodgrove in Northern Virginia Scholastic Ice Hockey League play.
Yorktown is in first place with a two-game lead in the Patrick Division. The team has outscored its opponents, 24-7.
In that 7-3 victory, Dillon Segal scored two goals and Will Colwell, Robbie Spadetti, Sam Sheldon, Cole Ransom and Jason Meyers had one each.
Meyers and Noah Robinson had two assists each and Sheldon, Spadetti, Josh Litterst and Blair Barta had one each. Rowan Foose had the win in goal.
For the season, Spadetti has four goals and three assists, Segal has four goals and one assist, Meyers had three goals and as many assists and Wolwell has three goals and two assists.
Yorktown’s next match is Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:10 p.m. against Paul VI Catholic at the Ketler Capitals Iceplex.
O’CONNELL ATHLETES SIGN: A number of Bishop O’Connell High School athletes recently signed national letters of intent to play their particular sports in college during the upcoming 2021-22 seasons.
Girls soccer player Lilly Neubauer will play at High Point University, girls soccer player Sophia Stimson will play at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, girls swimmer Paige Hall will attend Ohio State University, boys swimmer Tyler Lentine is head to the University of Cincinnati and girls tennis player Isabelle Chang will play at Georgetown University.
