Yorktown High School ice hockey Jake Levy (goalie) and Jacob Kirshner (forward) were chosen to play in the Northern Virginia School Hockey League all-star game.
The game April 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Ashburn Ice House in Loudoun County. Players from the Northern Virginia league will face a team from the Chesapeake Bay Hockey League.
Levy and Kirshner helped Yorktown finish 10-0 in the regular season to win the league’s Adams Division title. Yorktown lost in the first round of the playoffs in a shootout.
