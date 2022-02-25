With blowout victories in their final two matches, the Yorktown Patriots completed their first undefeated regular season since 2003 with a 10-0 record in high-school club ice hockey.
In its final match, Yorktown blanked Flint Hill, 10-1.
Leading Yorktown in scoring was Cole Ransom with three goals and one assist. Jacob Kirshner scored two goals and added two assists. Noah Robinson and Josh Litterst each had a goal and three assists, Travis Sagusti had a goal and one assist and Will Colwell and Quinn Castelli (two assists) each had a goal.
Andy Coleman added three assists, Ben Hamrick had one and goalie Jake Levy made 16 saves.
In its previous match, Yorktown blanked South Lakes, 10-0. Sagusti scored four goals and had an assist. Roger Allenbaugh also netted four goals. Kirshner had a goal and four assists and Robinson had three assists.
Also, Christopher Ryan had a goal, Ransom and Litterst each had two assists and Max Whittington and Andy Coleman each had one assist.
Goalie Ander Andreev made 11 saves.
Through 10 regular-season matches, Kirshner led the team in scoring with 25 points. Robinson had 20 and Litterst 12. Kirshner had the most goals with 13, Robinson had nine and Sagusti six. Kirshner also was the leader in assists with 12, Robinson had 11 and Litterst nine.
In goal, Levy had six wins with one shutout.
