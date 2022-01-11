In high-school club ice hockey action in recent days, the undefeated Yorktown Patriots (7-0) won two matches.
Yorktown nipped Georgetown Prep, 2-1, then blanked the Langley Saxons, 5-0, in league play.
Against Georgetown Prep, Dillon Segal had a goal and one assist and Blair Barta netted the other goal. Yorktown goalie Rowan Foose made 29 saves.
In the win over Langley, Jacob Kirshner had two goals and one assist. Barta, Noah Robinson and Christopher Ryan scored the other goals. Josh Litterst and Ethan Amundson added assists.
In goal, Jake Levy earned the shutout with 22 saves.
Yorktown is in first place in the Adams Division of the Northern Virginia School Hockey League.
