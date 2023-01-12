The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team skated to a recent 6-3 victory over Paul VI Catholic.
Roger Allenbaugh scored all six goals for Yorktown for a double hat trick. Allenbaugh has 12 goals this season.
Jacob Kirshner also added six assists and Cole Ransom and Peyton Tien each had two assists. Kirshner had 10 assists for the season.
Yorktown goalie Ander Andreev made 20 saves.
Yorktown improved to 4-2 with the win in the Northern Virginia School Hockey League. Yorktown plays in the Patrick Division and trails two first-place teams with 5-0 records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.