The Yorktown Patriots defeated Freedom/Loudoun, 9-3, in recent high-school club ice hockey action, improving to 5-2 overall and in fourth place in the Patrick Division standings of the Northern Virginia Hockey League.
Roger Allenbaugh led Yorktown in scoring with four goals and Jacob Kirshner had one goal and five assists.
Also scoring were Quinn Castelli with a goal and two assists, James Gan with one goal and one assist, Andy Coleman with a goal, Noah Robinson with three assists and Cole Ransom with two assists. Yorktown goalie Ander Andreev made 26 saves.
Upcoming matches for Yorktown are against Gainesville/Patriot and Bishop O'Connell.
*The Washington-Liberty Generals club ice hockey team had a match scheduled Jan. 27 against W.T. Woodson.
