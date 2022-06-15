The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team recently won its third straight spring hockey championship, defeating McLean, 4-1, in a tournament championship match.
Yorktown downed Oakton, 2-1, in the semifinals, en route to the crown, and finished the season with a 9-1 record.
In the win over McLean, Noah Robinson scored two goals, Jacob Kirshner had one goal and two assists and Roger Allenbaugh had a goal and one assist.
Against Oakton, Cole Ransom and Quinn Castelli each had one goal, with assists from Kirshner, Andy Coleman and John Ruedisuelli.
