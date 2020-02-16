A pair of standout swimmers were the stars from Arlington the night of Feb. 15 during the final races of the 6D North Region swimming and diving high-school championships.
Of the two, the Yorktown Patriots' Victoria Huske proved the biggest star. She won two girls races in meet-record times and swam on two winning relays, one that amassed meet-best time as well at Oak Marr pool. Her effort helped Yorktown finish a repeat second in the girls team standings with 336 points, behind champion Madison (399).
“I didn’t really set any goals for tonight and didn’t taper for this meet, because I have had a cold, so I didn’t know how I was feeling,” Huske said. “I guess I was feeling OK.”
Huske, who has never lost an individual high-school race, won the 200 individual medley in 1:57.7 seconds, then the 100 butterfly in 51.21. Her times challenged and better some state records and approached some national marks.
She swam on Yorktown’s winning 200 medley relay in record time of 1:42.59 and the first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:27.29).
Mary Kate Reicherter, Bridget Morris Larkin, Natalie English, Emily Larsen, Charlotte Thomson and Caroline Burgeson swam on those relays with Huske.
Individually in the meet for Yorktown, Reicherter was third in the IM, English fifth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free, Burgeson fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free, Morris Larkin sixth in the breaststroke, Larsen sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free, Lauren Hartel second in the 500 free and seventh in the 200 free and Grace Jansen sixth in the IM.
"We have clearly established ourselves as the only team right now that can compete with Madison," Yorktown coach Torey Ortmeyer said. "We are happy with where they are."
Adi Kambhampaty for the Washington-Liberty Generals was the star from Arlington in the boys meet. He won the IM (1:54.65), was second in the 100 breast and swam on two winning relays – the medley (1:33.39) and the 200 free (1:25.6).
“My time was good in the IM, a personal best,” Kambhampaty. “I swam fast. Everybody turned on the jets and swam lights out on the relays.”
Kambhampaty helped the W-L boys finish fourth in the meet (234), well behind champion Oakton with 322.5.
Sean Conley, Jack Mowery, Carson Silva swam on those relays with Kambhampaty.
In individual races, Mowery had a big meet, winning the 100 free (46.07) and taking second in the 50 free. Conley was fifth in the backstroke and fly, Tommy Weber of W-L was fourth in the 500 free and Evan Brown finished fifth in diving.
Leading the seventh-place Yorktown boys was Daniel Brooks with a third in the 100 free in 47.10, later lowering it to 46.8 in a relay. That time broke a 1993 team record set of 47.17 by Olympic champion Tom Dolan, who still holds other team marks.
"You don't get that many chances to beat a time of an Olympic champion," Ortmeyer said.
Also for the Yorktown boys, Jack Carman was fifth in the breast, K.J. Morris Larkin was eighth in the 200 free, James Wiese was 10th in diving, the 400 free relay was fourth and the medley relay fifth.
For the Washington-Liberty girls, Claire Mowery was fourth in the back and 10th in the 50 free, Ellie Joyce was fourth in diving and the 200 free relay placed fourth.
For the Wakefield boys, Anthony Doll was the champion in the 200 free (1:42.73) and was ninth in the 100 free.
For the Wakefield girls, Emily Andrews was sixth in the fly.
Earlier in boys region diving, Yorktown’s Charles Beall was 11th and Luke DiBenigno 14th. Wakefield’s John Kumashiro was 12th.
In girls diving, W-L’s Sadie Smith was eighth, Libby Moir 11th and Ava Smialowicz 15th. Yorktown’s Ellie Simmons was 14th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.