The Yorktown Patriots continued hitting the ball well in their two road victories last week, extending the high-school baseball team’s winning streak to five.
Yorktown (9-2, 7-2) routed the Langley Saxons, 16-6, then the Washington-Liberty Generals, 17-1, in those contests. The Patriots are averaging 11.4 runs per game in those five games.
“We kept hitting and I’m happy with how we are playing,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “We are playing good defense and getting good pitching, too.”
Yorktown had 11 hits, including two home runs, against Langley.
Leading the way was Ryan Bhowani. He homered, had three hits, five RBI and he stole two bases. Thor Koomey also homered, Graham Lynch doubled twice and had two RBI, and Nathan Knowles had a double.
James Tallon started and pitched three innings to get the win. He struck out seven. Chase Rubin then threw three scoreless innings.
Against Washington-Liberty (1-9, 0-8), the Patriots had 15 hits and scored 12 runs in the second inning, after plating four in the first. Knowles had two doubles and two RBI, and Bhowani had two hits (triple) and four RBI and two stolen bases.
Lynch added two hits and three RBI and Jacob Friend had two hits. Mateo Cardinale, Jonah Carlson, Ryan Powers, Trevor McAndrews, Patrick Chmiel, Anthony Guerrera and Koomey all added hits, as well.
"We came out right out of the gate swinging at strikes, putting balls in play," Koomey said. "Right off the bat we just took over, and the team has been playing this way for multiple games, so I think we can keep it going through the playoffs."
On the mound, Knowles went three hitless and scoreless innings with six strikeouts to get the win. Koomey and Jack Sharp each threw an inning of relief, as W-L had just one hit.
James Thiriez had the one hit and had an RBI for W-L.
"Good defense starts with the pitcher throwing strikes. Nathan came out throwing great," Koomey said. "I don’t think we had a baserunner until the fifth inning, which helps out the defense a lot. And that gives everybody else some motivation to make plays."
Earlier this season, Yorktown amassed 23 runs in a win over Mount Vernon.
Yorktown had one regular-season game remaining, against the first-place Herndon Hornets, when the week began. A win for Yorktown would tie the teams for first, then the Patriots would win the tie-breaking procedure to break the deadlock.
In the Washington-Liberty Generals’ earlier 6-2 loss to the Herndon Hornets, Jake Arrowsmith doubled.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights nipped Wilson, 9-8, in a non-conference high-school baseball game as Jack O’Connor homered, had three hits and two RBI.
Bradley Armour (two RBI) and Bobby McDonough each had two hits, A.J. Haines added a hit and two RBI, and Kohl Strom had one hit and one RBI.
Strom did not allow a run or a hit in 21/3 innings pitching.
* The Wakefield Warriors (7-1) had a National District baseball game against the Lewis Lancers rained out last week and it may not be made up.
