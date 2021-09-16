Three players from the 2021 undefeated and Class 6 state champion Yorktown High School boys lacrosse team have committed to play the sport in college.
Defenseman Patrick Ferguson will play at West Point, fellow defender James Aldinger at Virginia Military Institute and attack Alex Wilson at Stevenson University.
More commits likely will followed from that Yorktown team that finished 16-0 during the spring and won multiple close games to earn its first state championship.
Previously, 2021 Yorktown graduate and attack Mateo Roman, also a be part of that state-championship team, was chosen as a high-school All-American, as was head coach Greg Beer.
Roman is now player at Division III Vassar College.
Yorktown also won district and region-tournament crowns during the spring under head coach Greg Beer.
