They weren’t able to have a high-school season – canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic – but a number of Yorktown High School boys lacrosse players competed in summer-league action for club teams in recent weeks.
The club seasons were active, condensed with a whirlwind of compressed schedules into just a few weeks. Normally, club campaigns are in June and July. The 2020 season went from the last week of July through the first 10 days or so of August.
Showcase and camp-style events were canceled or postponed.
Among Yorktown players who participated in summer club action were rising senior Mateo Roman; Class of 2022 members Patrick Ferguson, James Aldinger, Jacob Williams, and Alex Wilson; and Class of 2023 players Garrett Wing, Will Hart and Jack Martinez.
Ferguson made the Under Armor Junior Spotlight Team and the APEX 60 All-Star team.
Following social-distancing guidelines, with wearing masks sometimes required, a team Ferguson and Ming played on participated in five tournaments, playing 16 matches in eight days.
Yorktown was expected to have a strong team last spring and challenge for the Liberty District title.
Girls and boys players from Washington-Liberty, Wakefield, Bishop O’Connell and Yorktown high school teams in Arlington also participated in action for club teams in recent weeks.
NOTE: Division I college coaches were not allowed to scout or recruit at summer club events, but Division III college coaches were permitted to attend.
