The defending state champion Yorktown High School boys lacrosse team improved to 7-2 with blowout victories over Herndon, 15-2, and Dominion, 17-5, for seven straight victories.
Hudson Greene had four goals and an assist against Herndon. Garrett Wing had two goals and three assists, Jacob Williams gathered six ground balls and had three takeaways and Patrick Ferguson had six ground balls and two takeaways. Miles Fang won eight faceoffs.
Against Dominion, Greene scored four goals. Connor Kretzel also had four goals and three assists; Jack Martinez had three goals; Fang had seven ground balls and won nine faceoffs; and Ferguson had four ground balls, two takeaways and he scored one goal.
In those seven wins, Yorktown has allowed just 3.8 goals per game.
