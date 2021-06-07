In a school year packed with COVID issues and related challenges, nothing has come easy.
The same can be said for the Yorktown Patriots boys high-school lacrosse team, which won the Liberty District Tournament championship match with a seesaw 7-6 victory over the Langley Saxons the night of June 4 to remain undefeated at 11-0.
Top seed and host Yorktown built a 4-1 lead, fell behind 6-5, then rallied to win, 7-6. The district title was Yorktown’s first since 2014 and its initial crown in the Liberty league. Langley was the second seed.
When thinking about the title match, Yorktown senior Matteo Roman was overwhelmed, thinking about all the work he and his teammates put in over the years.
“It’s just that this year, this was my last opportunity, there’s no going back,” he said. “I’ve spent five years in the program waiting for this to happen, and it finally did.”
Yorktown coach Greg Beer was thrilled with the title, but reflected back a bit to the 2020 season that was not played because of the pandemic.
“I thought we had a good chance with the group we had last year,” he said.
Added sophomore Miles Fang: “We played for the seniors who couldn’t play last year.”
In the champion match against Langley, Yorktown was ready, and knew it would be in a tough contest. The Patriots also had defeated the Saxons by a goal during the regular season.
Throughout the first quarter, the Patriots played the vast majority of the time in Langley territory, attacking relentlessly, but were stymied by Langley’s solid defense and the saves of Saxons’ goalie Zach Cash.
Yorktown’s pressure eventually broke through, as Connor Kaetzel scored two goals for a 2-0 Patriots lead. The advantage swelled to 4-1 by halftime on scores by Jack Martinez and Han Miller.
Langley began the third quarter firing on all cylinders. Myles Lobato scored a quick goal, which was quickly followed by another by a score from senior Edward Joyeuaz.
Feeling the quick switch in momentum, the Patriots realized they needed to get something going. They kept pressing forward, but Langley made some halftime adjustments and was playing much tighter defense. Martinez eventually found a crack in the defense for another goal and a 5-3 lead. Langley answered with three goals to take a 6-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.
“They got those first two and tied it up. That was nerve-racking,” Yorktown goalie Gabe Margosis said.
Added Roman: “They got a little momentum and they went crazy off of it.”
The Patriots clawed their way back as Miller scored to tie the score at 6. The last two minutes of the fourth quarter were back-and-forth as the teams struggled for control.
After a surge from Langley, Yorktown made a stop, and Kaetzel got the ball and scored off a pass from Miller for a 7-6 Patriots lead.
“I saw they [the defense] did their job so we needed to do ours,” Kaetzel said. “I get the pass, and it just went into slow motion after that. And then I sunk it.”
Fang won the ensuing faceoff, giving Yorktown possession and assuring the victory.
“I was nervous. I wasn’t playing where I wanted to be playing, but I knew when my team needed me the most I put my heart on the line and just won that faceoff,” Fang said.
When the game ended, the Yorktown student section stormed the field in celebration.
Yorktown was 2-0 in the tournament, routing Washington-Liberty, 17-4, in the semifinals as Alex Wilson scored six goals and Kaetzel four with two assists. Nine different Yorktown players scored.
Next, Yorktown moves on to the 6D North Region Tournament.
NOTE: The most goals Yorktown has allowed in any match this season were eight, with the fewest being one and none in two contests.
