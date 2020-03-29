Being a defending state soccer champion and all, there was much excitement and anticipation for the Yorktown Patriots regarding the 2020 girls high-school season and an opportunity to defend their Class 6 Virginia title.
Then, suddenly, there was nothing – a cancelled season as schools were closed for the rest of the academic year resulting from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“This is so disappointing. We really wanted another [state championship] ring and we believed we had the chance, talent and great team chemistry to win it again,” Yorktown senior captain Allie Strazella said. “We returned a lot of key players, so this was really something we believed we could accomplish.”
Strazella, who will play soccer in college at Gettysburg College, was one of the key returners, along with senior captains Lauren Flynn and Maddie Winer. Flynn will play at Florida State.
Yorktown graduated some key players from last season’s unbeaten 24-0-1 team that recorded 14 shutouts, including six it its 8-0 postseason run when the Patriots also won district and region championships, outscoring all of those playoff opponents 31-2. Some other players weren’t returning this spring because of their conflicting involvement with another non-high-school soccer program.
“We had a lot of impactful underclassmen this season as well as the returners,” Strazella said.
Other seniors for Yorktown this season would have been Mara Pettit, Alex Matechak, Maggie Hall, Claire Karlin (Vassar College) and Madison Stell.
Some other top players were expected to be sophomores Shay Montgomery and Tess Monticello, juniors Piper Dean and Jessica Pinto and a number of freshmen, including Moira Flynn, and other sophomores.
The team would have included five freshmen as well as seven sophomore players.
Strazella said the team was confident all of those players could join to make another strong state-championship push.
