By holding on for a 4-3 victory over the host Bishop O’Connell Knights, the Yorktown Patriots (4-3) improved to 3-0 against Arlington County rivals in high-school baseball this season.
Yorktown previously downed Arlington rivals Wakefield, 10-5, and Washington-Liberty, 6-1, this spring.
O’Connell (7-3) had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning when the non-league game ended with Yorktown second baseman Jonah Carlson snaring a line drive on a nice play.
“That was close, but Jonah made a nice play on that ball to save the game,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “That was a big win for us.”
Thomas Koomey pitched the final two innings for Yorktown. John Sharkey started and went four innings with five strikeouts.
Arlington resident Bobby McDonough started and worked five innings for O’Connell, striking out eight.
Yorktown had nine hits, with Trevor McAndrews (two RBI) having two, including a two-run home run in the third inning. Ketz Murray (game-winning RBI) and J.J. Foti also had two hits. Ryan Powers had a hit and one RBI, with Bradley Labant and Sharkey having hits.
“Trevor’s homer was real big for us in that situation,” Skaggs said.
For O’Connell, Jaden Groome had two hits. McDonough, Michael Lavanga and Carson Mayfield all had doubles. Mayfield and Lavanga each had an RBI.
Yorktown is scheduled to play Wakefield again sometime this week, weather permitting.
NOTE: Bishop O'Connell has a 5-0 record in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.