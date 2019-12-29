The Yorktown Patriots are a perfect 10.
The boys high-school basketball team improved to 10-0 by winning the holiday Bulldog Bash at Westfield High with a 3-0 record. Yorktown rallied in the final minutes to defeat the Potomac School Panthers, 66-59, in the Dec. 28 championship game.
The holiday-tourney crown was the program's first since the 2014-15 season when it won the Joe Cascio title at Falls Church High. The 10-0 start might be the best in team history.
"Right now we are playing well and we have a bunch of role players who are doing what they are supposed to do, and hoping the bubble doesn't burst," Yorktown coach Joe Reed said about the team's fast-pace, full-court pressing, three-point shooting attack and frequent substituting. "Now we will have a bit of a bull's eye on our back. So we'll see how our guys handle that."
In the championship game, Yorktown trailed by seven points with two-and-a-half minutes to play. The Patriots charged back by taking advantage of some turnovers and having Aidan Stroup and Jonathan deButt each making a three-pointer.
"We kept pounding away and I think we wore them down. Then, once we got the lead we kept it," Reed said. "With the way we play, it's just a matter of time until we wear teams down."
Tournament Most Valuable Player Steven Lincoln led Yorktown in scoring with 12 points in the final. Yared Belay scored 11 and made two three-pointers, Stroup had 10 points and two threes, John Pius scored nine, deButts made two threes and Brandon Warner scored nine. Stroup was chosen to the all-tournament team.
Yorktown scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots did not shoot that great, making just 7 of 36 three-point attempts and missing eight foul shots.
In the semifinals, Yorktown routed Seton, 78-54. Stroup scored 17 and made five threes. John Sondheim scored 10, Warner nine, Liam Andersen seven and Lincoln six. Yorktown made 12 of 32 threes.
In a 74-70 first-round win over Battlefield, Yorktown hit 15 of 38 three-pointers, four each from Lincoln (14 points) and Stroup (12 points). Andersen scored 12 and made two threes and deButts scored nine, all on three-pointers.
