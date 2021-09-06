When it come to his team’s execution on offense, Bruce Hanson is hard to please.
The longtime head coach of the Yorktown Patriots has a 2-0 football team already this fall that has scored 19 and 43 points in each of those high-school contests. Yet Hanson isn’t satisfied with what he says is sloppy and uneven performances, including during Yorktown’s 43-17 blowout of visiting Wilson on Sept. 2.
“A few weeks ago when we scrimmaged Bishop Ireton, our offense was so smooth and things were running much better,” Hanson said. “We haven’t continued that so far.”
Against Wilson, Yorktown amassed 397 total yards, including 268 on the ground, as the Patriots won their seventh straight game over two seasons.
“We had a ton of offense, but I don’t know. It still wasn’t good enough,” Hanson said.
Leading Yorktown on offense was quarterback James Yoest. The junior was 8 of 12 passing for 129 yards, including a 30-yard scoring throw to Miles Fang. Yoest rushed for 22 yards.
Xandar Starks led Yorktown with 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns and he caught two passes for 18 yards.Tyler Randles ran for 51, Fang for 45, James Midberry 34 and Scott Hodgkins for 30.
Mason Cunningham had a productive game for Yorktown. He caught four passes for 63 yards and had 129 return yardage, including running back the game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Fang had 30 yards in returns and John Porter had one catch for 18.
Yorktown’s Seneca Gruber kicked multiple extra points.
Yorktown plays at defending 6D North Region champion Madison (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
“That game will be a test,” Hanson said.
* The Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals each fell to 0-2 with losses to non-district football opponents Sept. 2.
Wakefield lost on the road to the West Potomac Wolverines, 28-7, and Washington-Liberty was blanked at home, 30-0, by the perennial 6D Region power Westfield Bulldogs.
Each game was close for a while. Wakefield and West Potomac were tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, then the Wolverines scored three touchdowns in a four-minute span to pull away.
West Potomac led 7-0 at halftime, then Wakefield tied the game at 7 in the third on quarterback Jack McAvoy’s two-yard run, then the extra point by Mario Finedo.
Wakefield struggled to move the ball, gaining just 130 total yards, only 32 passing. The Warriors had the ball deep in West Potomac territory twice, but did not score.
McAvoy was 4 of 18 passing for 32 yards and two interceptions. Brandon Cohen had two catches for 29 yards to lead the receivers.
On the ground, Michael Guruli led Wakefield with 43 yards rushing, Mario Martinez had 31 and McAvoy 13.
On defense for Wakefield, Cason Poythress, Carl Thomas and Rhys Carlson had interceptions. Poythress returned his 36 yards. Asher Connor, Bryant Cruz-Lemus and Kobe Davis recovered fumbles for Wakefield.
Washington-Liberty’s defense stopped Westfield on its first offense possession.
Then, on offense, the Generals moved deep into Bulldogs territory, but had a 25-yard first-quarter field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown, giving Westfield a 7-0 lead when adding the extra point.
“We were going to take the lead on them and have great momentum, and that block changed everything,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said.
The Generals also were hurt by a blocked punt that led to a Westfield touchdown, as well as multiple dropped passes.
“Our offense executed better and we moved the ball better than in our first game, and our defense was knocking them around,” Shapiro said. “We couldn’t overcome those mistakes.”
Herbert Sovula and Jack Myers were W-L’s leading rushers with Ryan Jones and Jonathan Bhojwani each playing quarterback.
Elijah Hughes was the leading tackler on defense.
