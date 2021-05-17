* The host Yorktown Patriots (5-2, 3-2) topped the Washington-Liberty Generals, 7-1, after falling behind 1-0; lost to host Herndon, 5-1; then downed the visiting Langley Saxons, 6-3, in Liberty District games.
Right-hander Chase Rubin (2-0) was the starting and winning pitcher against W-L, allowing three hits in five innings with four strikeouts and a walk.
“Chase pitched real well, we responded well after being behind and we hit the ball hard all game long, sometimes right at them for outs,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “It was a good win.”
Jacob Friend belted a three-run homer for Yorktown, Thor Koomey had two hits with a double and two RBI, Patrick Chmiel had a two-run hit, Trevor McAndrews doubled and Kyle Langley stole two bases.
Jakob Mandleur had a hit and an RBI for the Generals, and James Thiriez had two hits.
Friend homered and had two hits in the loss to Herndon.
Yorktown made four errors, struck out 10 times and popped out eight times. James Tallon started and took the loss, striking out nine.
“We just didn’t hit or play good enough defense,” Skaggs said.
In the win over Langley, Ryan Bhojwani had a hit and two RBI, Koomey had a hit and one RBI, and he pitched the final 41/3 innings of relief to get the win. He struck out nine, did not walk a batter and allowed three hits and no earned runs.
Washington-Liberty (1-5) lost to South Lakes, 13-3, in another game. Mark Haines doubled and had an RBI for W-L and Quinn Brennan doubled and had two RBI.
All of the teams resume action this week.
* Carson Mayfield pitched eight of the nine innings to get the win as the Bishop O’Connell Knights (4-2) blanked the Paul VI Catholic Panthers, 7-0. He allowed two hits and walked two, throwing 100 pitches.
Ben Escoto pitched the hitless ninth.
With the bats for O’Connell, Nick Frazier had two hits, Tommy Kanakos had a hit and two RBI, Ashton Armour added two hits and two steals, and Michael Powell and Evan Sarcho each stole two bases. O’Connell swiped 10 in all.
In another game, O’Connell lost at home to St. John’s, 5-0, getting just two hits. Jack O’Connor and Bobby McDonough had the hits in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contest.
