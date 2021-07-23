It was back in middle school when Shay Montgomery made the decision to make soccer her primary sport.
The Yorktown High School rising senior was involved in various sports before those days. But Montgomery found that soccer was what she missed the most when she wasn’t playing that game. Plus, she was pretty good at soccer, and only getting better.
Now, Montgomery is a full-time soccer player and recently received significant recognition for her skills. She was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Montgomery is the first player from Yorktown to win the award. The honor recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, along with high academic achievements and strong character on and off the field. She owns a 4.03 grade-point average.
“The award means a lot and it’s so exciting to receive,” said Montgomery, who has played soccer since age 3 or 4 and plans to play in college at the University of South Carolina. “We put in an application for the award, but weren’t expecting much out of it. I did have some amazing recommendations.”
During the 2021 spring season for the Yorktown girls team, the 5-foot-9 midfielder scored 20 goals and had 12 assists. She helped Yorktown finish 13-2, advancing to the semifinals of the 6D North Region Tournament. Montgomery had seven multi-goal games, including three hat-tricks.
The season was her first with Yorktown. She planned to play as a sophomore, but the 2020 campaign was canceled because of the pandemic. Montgomery had conflicting commitments with her travel team during what would have been her freshman season.
“I was so excited to finally get to play soccer at Yorktown,” Montgomery said. “We had a good season.”
Late season-ending injuries to key players, though, not Montgomery, hurt Yorktown in the playoffs.
In her early years, Montgomery played a few seasons of Arlington travel basketball, AAU basketball, lacrosse, she participated in track and field and swam for the Donaldson Run summer swimming team as a breaststroker and freestyler.
“I could not play other sports and not miss soccer,” she said. “I realized I couldn’t do without soccer.”
The McLean High School team played Yorktown multiple times this past spring, winning one of those contests.
“Shay is an excellent player who is able to control the middle of the field,” McLean coach Rob Bouchard said. “She is a threat to both score and set up scoring opportunities.”
