The Yorktown Patriots took a break from their regular afternoon practice routine Aug. 17 when the high-school football team participated in the first of what will be a weekly off-field Wednesday event, by listening to a guest speaker discuss various issues and topics.
The event, titled Patriot Pride Wednesday, was the idea of Yorktown director of student activities Michael Krulfeld, and the Aug. 17 session was arranged by Patriots’ head football coach Bruce Hanson. During the gatherings, teams will discuss various topics and issues and maybe break into small groups. Other Yorktown teams do the same.
That Aug. 17 speaker for the football team – with the varsity, junior-varsity and freshman squads attending – was Warren Winston. He was the first African-American scholarship football player at the College of William and Mary in 1968, where he was a roommate of Hanson’s and became an All-Southern Conference defensive back.
“I was happy to have a roommate like Bruce Hanson,” said Winston, who drew laughs when he showed the players a black-and-white photo of Hanson when he played at William and Mary. “We talked a lot and about a lot of different things, not just football.”
Prior to playing at William and Mary, Winston played football at John Marshall High School in Richmond, where he was a standout multiple-sport athlete.
Winston told the Yorktown teams how he developed a passion for football at a young age, always attending Friday-night high-school games in Richmond with his father. He remembers attending a popular and annual Thanksgiving weekend football showdown between two all-black high-school teams that drew some 30,000 spectators.
When he eventually played in high school, Winston become the Most Valuable Player at John Marshall.
At William and Mary, Winston was called a pioneer and trailblazer, where he played for legendary head coaches Lou Holtz and Marv Levy. He recalled how it was important to him to attend a school with such high academic standards.
Winston touched on social issues, including racism, school segregation and now the diversity of schools.
“You all can’t relate to segregated schools because schools are different now, and that’s a good thing,” Winston said. “Today, diversity is a part of your strength.”
He heavily emphasized the importance of being a strong team player, and that all players should give their all in each practice and game.
“You have heard that ‘team’ means ‘together each achieves more,’ ” Winston said. “That’s the attitude I had, and I hope you all will have that now.”
After his playing career, Winston coached football at Bowie State University in Maryland for five years, where he also was a sociology professor. Six years ago, he retired after a 30-year career in the financial-services industry.
Winston said he hopes to attend a Yorktown football game this fall.
