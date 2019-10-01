Yorktown High School junior baseball player Nathan Knowles has made a verbal commitment to play Division I ball at the College of William and Mary.
The hard throwing right-handed pitcher drew interest from a number of schools for his production on the mound in recent months. For Yorktown last spring, Knowles had a 5-1 record with a save in 40 1/3 innings of work. He struck out 68 and had a 1.90 earned run average.
His only loss came in a region-tournament semifinal playoff game. In the previous region quarterfinal, Knowles earned the save in a one-inning, 13-pitch effort with two strikeouts, and getting out of a bases-loaded jam by recording three straight outs.
Alec Ellison and Quinlan Montgomery are two other Yorktown players who recently made decisions where the seniors will play in college.
Ellison, an infielder/outfielder, will play at Division III University of Rochester. Montgomery, a pitcher/first baseman, will play at Division I Stony Brook University.
Ellison batted .295 with two home runs and 17 RBI for Yorktown this past spring. Find a story about Montgomery and playing at Stony Brook on this Website.
The three players helped Yorktown finish with a 17-7 record last spring.
