Yorktown High School sophomore Eleni Guerrera participated in the recent USA Powerlifting Virginia state championships in the 16-17 years age and the 56 kilogram weight category.
Guerrera broke the previous Teen 2 American deadlift record at that weight class of 150 kilograms/330 pounds with a lift of 152.5/336.2.
She also set state records with a squat of 112.5/248.5, and with a bench press of 55/121.3.
Guerrera also plays on the Yorktown girls varsity softball team and is a competitive tennis player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.