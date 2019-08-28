With a championship trophy in their possession, this year’s victorious return bus ride to the school was much more lively and fun for the Yorktown Patriots.
That’s because the high-school golf team won and reclaimed the Arlington County championship Aug. 27 at East Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. with a 9-hole victory over the Washington-Liberty Generals and defending champion Wakefield Warriors.
Yorktown won with a 154 total, followed by Wakefield at 163 and W-L at 180.
Last year, Wakefield won in a playoff to snap Yorktown’s 31-year reign as county champs, making for a quiet return bus ride for the Patriots.
“Last year you could hear a pin drop on the ride back,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “Even riding over this year it was quiet because they knew that feeling from the ride back from last year. It was a business trip this time for them. They wanted the title back. The ride back with the trophy was lively and fun.”
In this year’s showdown, freshman Benjamin Newfield shot 36 and Charlie Finn 38 to lead Yorktown. Newfield’s 36 was the lowest score in the event.
Also for Yorktown, Chris Rita and Rowan Foose each shot 40, Elena Rezac 41 and Patrick Brien 45.
Winning the championship continued what has been a strong start to the season for Yorktown, which was second in one tournament and third in two others.
For Wakefield in the county championship, Esteban Knorr shot 38 and Guillermo Garcia 39. Also, Will McCarter and Anne Kumashiro each had 43, Andrew Burd 44 and Tony Cossio 50.
For W-L, Olivia Bandini shot 44 to lead the way. Carding 45s were Sophia Bandini and Luke Pasquarette. Sean Werfel shot 46, Miles Jordan 47 and Quinn Brennan 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.