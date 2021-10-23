The visiting Yorktown Patriots (6-3, 5-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Liberty District with a 34-13 win over the Wakefield Warriors (4-4, 3-1) in an all-Arlington high-school football showdown Oct. 22.
The win was the fourth in a row for Yorktown this season and snapped Wakefield’s three-game winning streak.
With a victory in its final regular season game, Yorktown will be the outright district champion.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-6, 2-2) led 21-7 but eventually lost to the visiting Justice Wolves, 40-28, in non-district Oct. 22 high-school football action.
The loss snapped W-L’s two-game winning streak.
(Check back later for details about the games.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.