Yorktown High School’s Owen McArdle has qualified to run in a national-championship race.
By virtue of finishing fifth in 15:05.49 at the Eastbay South Regional boys championship high-school cross country meet, the senior earned a spot in Eastbay’s boys national meet Dec. 11 in San Diego. The top 10 finishers in region meets earn a berth to race in the nationals.
The winning time at the South Region meet was 15:00.31.
McArdle entered the region meet already as an accomplished runner this fall, winning the 2021 Virginia High School League Class 6 state championship, as well as the 6D North Region meet. He also won the Arlington County championship in October and finished first in other various meets.
A number of McArdle’s Yorktown teammates also ran in the South Region meet. Yorktown’s Jack Levine finished 75th (16:04.36), Bennett Lamb 125th (16:27.92), Jack Blocher 185th (17:14:04) and Matthew Pedicano 205th (17:34.02).
Arlington runner Charlie Ortman of the Potomac School finished 17th in the South Region race in 15:30.9. He earlier this fall finished second in the Division I state private-school meet.
In the South Region girls championship race, Yorktown senior Anna Corcoran finished 15th in 17:41.48. The winning time was 16:38.05.
The top 10 in that race also earned a berth to run in the Dec. 11 national meet.
Corcoran was a top finisher in district, region and state championship meets during the fall high-school season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.