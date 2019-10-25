Compared to last season’s results, it was nearly deja vu all over again for the Yorktown Patriots at the girls and boys Liberty District high-school cross country championships.
Each team finished second as was the case in 2018, with Piper Dean runner-up for the second straight year in the girls race. The only thing different was Albert Velikonja won the boys race. He was third last fall for the Patriots.
Velikonja won in 15:09 on the Burke Lake Park course. He wanted to run about 30 seconds faster.
“I took it out fast and gunned it the whole race,” Velikonja sad. “But I wanted a faster time. I’m going to have to practice harder.”
The Yorktown boys had 48 points, 10 behind champion Herndon. Yorktown’s Reece Shuttleworth was fifth (15:58), his brother Bowen Shuttleworth eighth (16:24), Lachlan Stevens 14th (16:51), Collin Melly 20th (16:59) and Owen McArdle 22nd (17:08).
The Washington-Liberty boys were sixth, led by an 18th from Daniel Brancati (16:55) and 19th from James Licato (16:57).
Dean could never get the lead in the girls race, finishing in 18:09 behind Herndon’s Gillian Bushee (18:00). The race was just Dean’s second this season.
“I couldn’t get past her. She was hard to catch,” Dean said. “I didn’t really have high expectations for this race, and I didn’t know what to expect.”
The Yorktown girls had 60 points, 12 behind winner Herndon. Yorktown’s Anna Macon Corcoran was third (18:36). Ava Boston was 17th (20:07), Marissa Parent 18th (20:25) and Grace Nunamaker 20th (20:32).
The defending champion Washington-Liberty girls were fourth.
For the Generals, Anna Harpel was 11th (19:38), Ally Obenberger 12th (19:42) and Rachel Mulvaney 13th (19:43).
* In the National District girls meet Oct. 24 at Burke Lake Park, the Wakefield Warriors were fourth, led by an 11th from Brianna Breyault in 20:05. Also for Wakefield, Stephanie Spranger was 21st (21:12) and Elizabeth Cole 23rd (21:15).
The team finished fourth.
