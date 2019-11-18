Yorktown High School’s Piper Dean and Anna Macon Corcoran had strong finishes at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state cross-country meet at Great Meadow in The Plains.
Dean, a junior, finished fifth in 18:30, and Corcoran, a sophomore, was 11th in 19:02 on Nov. 16. The winning time on the 5,000-meter course was 17:42.
For Dean, the state meet concluded a highly-successful postseason. She placed second in the Liberty District and 6D North Region meets in the weeks prior to the state competition.
Wakefield High sophomore Brianna Breyault placed 57th (20:19) in the girls state meet.
In the Nov. 16 boys state meet on the same course, Liberty District and 6D North Region champion Albert Velikonja fell and landed hard on his right hip late in the race on a downhill stretch and did not finish. He was in second place at the time behind eventual winner Sean Stuck of West Springfield (15:21).
Velikonja, one of the favorites to win the state, said he wasn’t quite sure why or how he fell. The senior said he had been running hard to keep pace with Stuck and was becoming tired and hurting.
Because it was on a downhill stretch, the fall was impactful, making it harder for Velikonja to get up and finish.
“There was a lot of pain,” Velikonja said. “I was running with him [the leader] the entire race, surging and spending a lot of energy to catch and keep up. I probably made some tactical mistakes. But I was right there with him.”
Velikonja said the ending was disappointing.
“Obviously I wanted to win,” he said. “Maybe I wasn’t as prepared for that course as I wanted. It’s a difficult course, a lot of ups and downs. That makes it hard to get a good rhythm.”
Velikonja also ran in last season’s Class 6 state meet on the same course and said he struggled.Next for Velikonja is the Foot Locker regional high-school competition on Nov. 30.
