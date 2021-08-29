The 2021 boys and girls Arlington County cross country meet is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Bluemont Park at 5 p.m.
The Yorktown Patriots are the defending boys champion and the Bishop O’Connell Knights the reigning girls winner. Both Washington-Liberty teams finished second in the previous county meet.
In the opening meet of the season for the Yorktown teams, the boys placed ninth at the Great Meadow Invitational in The Plains.
Leading the Yorktown boys in that varsity race was individual winner Owen McArdle. The senior’s winning time was 16:16.
Also for the Yorktown boys, Matthew Pedicano finished 37th (18:00), Roman Steis was 55th (18:22) and Jack Blocher 60th (18:31).
The Yorktown girls had an even stronger race at the meet, placing third with 146 points and led by individual runner-up and senior Anna Macon Corcoran (18:25). The winning time was 18:02.
Battlefield won the girls race with 99 points.
Other runners placing for the Yorktown girls were Sofia Sheldon in 31st (21:35), Ava Osten (45th, 22:30), Eleanor Whitehouse (46th, 22:35) and Keira Hanmer (60th, 23:19).
The Bishop O’Connell boys placed 20th in the varsity meet and were led by the 38th-place finish of Ryan Lindley (18:03).
The O’Connell girls team finished 16th in that varsity race with a 10th-place individual placing by sophomore Molly Weithman (20:16).
