Led by a fourth-place individual finish by Benjamin Newfield, the Yorktown Patriots placed second in the 36-hole Liberty District golf tournament at Hidden Creed Country Club in Reston.
Yorktown’s team score was 319-323–642, well behind the champion Langley Saxons at 282-287–569 in the high-school competition played Sept. 17 and 18. With the runner-up finish, Yorktown qualified for the 6D North Region Tournament for the second time in three years.
“The players walked off the course today feeling better about how they played than in the first round,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said after the second round. “Our main goal we talked about was to survive and advance and move on to the region.”
Newfield, a freshman, shot 72-74–146 on the par-71 course.
The next lowest score for Yorktown was an 83-79–162 by Rowan Foose. Also, Charlie Finn shot 82-82–164, Grady McCrery 82-87–169, Patrick Brien 86-85–171 and Chris Rita 83-91–174.
Next, Yorktown’s goal is to finish in the top two at the region to earn a state-tourney berth.
“Now we have to work harder and push each other to do that,” Williams said.
The Washington-Liberty Generals finished sixth in the district tourney with a 355-373–728 score. Quinn Brennan shot 84-89–173 to lead the Generals and earn an individual region berth.
NOTE: Former Washington-Liberty head golf coach Doug Grove returned to join the team as an assistant coach for the rest of the 2019 season to help out when a coaching vacancy opened.
