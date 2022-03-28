For Ana Bournigal, the senior forward found a perfect way to end what was an accomplished season and girls high-school basketball career.
The Yorktown Patriots player started and had a strong showing March 20 in the annual Suburban Classic all-star game at Madison High School. She scored 12 points (one three-pointer) to go with six rebounds and three steals to help the 6D North Region all-stars defeat the Occoquan Region, 74-50.
Bournigal’s 12 points were the second most on the team, as she made five of seven field goal attempts.
“In a game like this, there was no pressure. It was just a lot of fun and a good time, and a great final goodbye to high-school basketball,” said Bournigal, who does not anticipate playing college basketball.
Bournigal was chosen first team all-Liberty District, first-team all-region and second-team Class 6 all-state for her performance during the 2021-22 season. She helped Yorktown finish 20-5 (including an 11-game winning streak) and win district regular-season and tournament championships, then finish 1-1 in the region tourney, losing in the semifinals.
The district tournament title was Yorktown’s first in program history.
Yorktown coach Devaughn Drayton argued that he believed Bournigal should have been the district’s Player of the Year. She was Yorktown’s leading scorer and rebounder.
