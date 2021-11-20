Now that he’s won consecutive region and state boys cross country championships, Yorktown High School senior Owen McArdle is planning to extend his final season by running in at least one more race, maybe two.
The Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state champion will race in the Eastbay South Region Championships in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Nov. 27. The top 10 finishers in the boys championship high-school event of that meet on the McAlpine Creek Regional Park course earn a berth to participate in the Eastbay National high-school meet, Dec. 11 in San Diego.
McArdle hopes to earn one of those qualifying spots.
“I will run at least one more week, I look forward to that,” McArdle said.
McArdle has been one of the top boys high-school runners in Virginia this fall, winning multiple races prior to the high-school postseason events. He won the Arlington County boys meet by a wide margin, then began the postseason with a close runner-up finish in the Liberty District championships at Burke Lake Park.
McArdle was the first runner from Yorktown, boys or girls, to win a a state cross country championship.
Other high-school runners from throughout Northern Virginia and and other regions of the state are expected to race in the Eastbay South Region event, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.