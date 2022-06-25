For the second straight year, Yorktown High School soccer player Shay Montgomery was chosen as the 2021-22 Gatorade Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
The announcement came June 23, just days after the senior midfielder helped the Yorktown girls win the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship.
“It’s super-exciting, but I wasn’t expecting this again,” Montgomery said. “It was super-hard to win it last year, and winning again is fantastic.”
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Montgomery now will be a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.
“Shay is a playmaker who can change the dynamic and momentum of games,” Yorktown soccer coach Hanna Davis said. “Her ability to take players on and find open teammates is unmatched. Her ability to score from nearly impossible angles is like nothing I’ve seen before.”
During the spring season, the 5-foot-9 Montgomery helped lead Yorktown to a 21-1-1 record. She scored 24 goals, including eight multi-goal games, to go with eight assists.
“Winning a state championship, and the Gatorade Player of the Year again, is a really big deal and such an honor. It’s like a cherry on top to the whole season,” she said.
A two-time first team all-state selection, Montgomery is ranked as the nation’s No. 42 recruit in the Class of 2022 by TopDrawerSoccer.com. She concluded her two-year high-school soccer career with 44 goals and 20 assists, helping the team to a 34-3-1 overall record.
Montgomery will play college soccer at sthe University of South Carolina, where she is already enrolled this summer taking classes and doing off-season workouts with the team.
An award-winning poet, Montgomery has volunteered locally as a peer mentor and youth soccer coach. She held a 4.38 grade-point average at Yorktown.
