Consecutive losses late in the regular season didn’t necessarily bode well for the Yorktown Patriots as the playoffs approached, with the setbacks dampening the team’s momentum.
But things quickly changed, and the boys high-school soccer team bounced back strong. Yorktown got on a dramatic playoff run, which included four overtime victories, that resulted in district- and region-tournament championships and a second-place finish in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state competition.
Yorktown (13-4) lost to the host C.D. Hylton Bulldogs, 3-2, in the state final, but not before rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the final minutes. Tristan Kickbush scored those two late-game Yorktown goals.
The setback snapped a seven-game winning streak for head coach Carlos Aranda’s team. The state title was the fifth for Hylton.
“All of those overtimes were stressful. But this team really came together and grew, and they always fought hard until the last second,” Aranda said. “We always come back strong in the second half. In the state final, we started scoring too late.”
The state-final appearence was Yorktown’s first in program history.
The Patriots were 1-1 in the four-team state tournament, hosting and defeating the West Springfield Spartans, 3-1, in the semifinals. Kickbush, Gibson Lusk and Mason Cunningham scored the goals, with Nate Woods and Denny Southard having assists.
Prior to the state, Yorktown won its first region crown, capturing the 6D North Region Tournament with a 3-0 record, nipping South Lakes in the title match, 11-10, in penalty kicks. The game was scoreless at the end of regulation, then 1-1 heading into the penalty kicks.
Yorktown’s other region victories were over Oakton, 2-1, and McLean, 3-2, in overtime.
Prior to that region championship, the Patriots went 2-0 to win the Liberty District Tournament, nipping Langley 3-2 in overtime in the final, and Washington-Liberty, 2-1, in overtime in the semifinals.
Following those back-to-back losses by 3-2 and 2-1 scores in late May, Yorktown responded with a convincing 4-0 victory over Langley in its final regular-season game. That put the team in a better confidence level entering the playoffs.
“This was a team with no superstars,” Aranda said. “We had a very strong defense, we created opportunities to score, we were very balanced and we played a lot of players.”
Other contributing scorers for Yorktown during the season were Luke Newell, Justin Milley, Chandler Brown, Taha Oubenadi and John McMahon. Other seniors were Andrew Dietrich, Devin Gibbs and Benjamin Radus.
Aidan Langley was Yorktown’s top goalie, making many winning saves, like in the region final on penalty kicks.
The goalies led a defense that was stingy all season and bent but didn’t break. Hylton was the only team that scored as many as three goals against Yorktown in any game.
NOTES: Yorktown’s appearance in the state-championship match was the third for a soccer team from the school in five years. The Yorktown girls won state titles in 2017 and 2019. The girls were a favorite to win another state crown in 2021, but their season ended with a loss to Oakton in the region-tournament semifinals. The Yorktown boys reached the state-tournament semifinals in 2016, its furthest advancement in the playoffs showing until this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.