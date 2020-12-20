Yorktown High School senior football player Max Patterson officially signed his national letter of intent to play the sport in college at Division I Rutgers University.
Patterson did so at the school Dec. 16 with friends, family and coaches in attendance.
“This is very exciting,” Patterson said. “Rutgers was one of the first schools that showed interest in me last December, and their coaches continued a strong pursuit of me. They want me to come there and make plays for them.”
The speedy Patterson made a lot of plays for Yorktown, as he was one of the most productive high-school football players in Arlington during the 2019 fall season. The 6-foot wide receiver was a first-team All-Sun Gazette selection as a wide receiver and kick returner. He also made first-team All-Liberty District and was first-team All-Region choice, as well.
Patterson caught 59 passes for 1,070 yards and he scored 13 touchdowns, helping Yorktown win the district title, then finishing second in the 6D North Region Tournament with a 3-1 record.
In Yorktown’s three playoff wins, Patterson caught 18 passes, two for touchdowns. In addition, he caught six passes for 61 yards in the region-final loss to Westfield.
Patterson also was a starting defensive back for Yorktown.
Patterson already has earned enough high-school credits to earn his diploma, so he will start taking classes at Rutgers in January.
“Initially, I didn’t want to do things that way. But with the COVID situation now, I thought it was the best thing to go ahead and finish here and get started by taking some classes at Rutgers,” Patterson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.