Thanks to a 24-point comeback, the Yorktown Patriots remained undefeated at 7-0 with an 84-77 victory over the host Chantilly Chargers on Dec. 20 in boys high-school basketball action.
The 7-0 start is Yorktown’s best in decades, and the comeback victory was the team’s biggest in Joe Reed’s five-year tenure as head coach. The seven-win start equals the total number of victories for Yorktown last season.
Yorktown trailed 42-32 at halftime, then Chantilly led by 24 points with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. A 19-5 Yorktown run got the Patriots back in the game.
“Chantilly came out fired up, and we didn’t have a good first half. We made some shots, got some turnovers and kept attacking and Chantilly wasn’t attacking quite as much once they got the big lead,” Reed said about the comeback. “That was a big program win for us.”
Yorktown made 12 three-pointers, led by Steven Lincoln (16 points) with five and Liam Andersen (19 points) with four. Brandon Warner scored 21 to lead Yorktown in scoring.
Yorktown won despite hitting 18 of 36 foul shots, but the Patriots made some key foul shots down the stretch.
In its previous game, Yorktown defeated Jefferson, 71-43. John Sondheim scored 20, Lincoln 18 and Anderson 13. The Patriots made eight threes.
* In girls action, the Yorktown Patriots (4-3) lost to Chantilly, 56-47, on Dec. 20 to snap a four-game winning streak.
Prior to playing Chantilly, Yorktown defeated Jefferson, 47-20, and Rock Ridge, 59-25.
Against Rock Ridge, Taylor Chase scored 20 points, Ana Bournigal had nine points and 10 rebounds and Emma Nelson scored nine and had four assists.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights (6-2) in girls games won five in a row before a 71-41 loss to Bishop McNamara on Dec. 20.
Top scorers for O’Connell have been Jada Brown, Maikya Simmons, Aliyah Carlock, Ajia James and Adrianna Smith.
* The Bishop O’Connell boys (1-6, 0-4) won their first game last week with a 51-46 victory over George Mason in non-conference action. O’Connell lost its next game to Bishop McNamara, 70-58, in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contest.
Paul Lewis had 18 points against McNamara, Connor Dubsky had 13 points, Wes Peterson nine points and five rebounds, and David Onanina six points and nine boards.
Against George Mason in O’Connell’s win, Peterson scored 13 points and nine rebounds,
Also, Lewis scored 17 and had five rebounds and two steals; Dubsky scored 11; Onanina had five points and seven boards, and Bryson Long added four points and six rebounds to contribute to the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.