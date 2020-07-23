Yorktown High School standout swimmer Torri Huske has opted to compete in college for the perennial national power Stanford University women’s team starting in the winter of 2021-22.
Huske, a multiple state champion at Yorktown, will be a rising senior at the high school this fall.
“Stanford is the top women’s program in the country and it’s the place for Torri to be,” Yorktown coach Torey Ortmayer said. “It was the right decision for her.”
Huske has never lost an individual high-school race, winning six individual state championships with one national high-school record, and she has won numerous region and district titles. Huske has been the member of five state-championship relay teams.
Huske’s national record is in the girls 100-yard butterfly in a time of 51.29 seconds she set in February of 2019 when she was a sophomore.
She has been a top recruited high-school swimmer in the country, receiving multiple offers. Stanford offered a full scholarship.
This past winter season, Huske helped the Yorktown girls win a Liberty District championship, then finish second in region and state meets to the Madison Warhawks.
She also helped the Yorktown girls earn a final national ranking of ninth in the country in the largest enrollment classification.
Huske recently was chosen All-America by National Inerscholatic Swim Coaches Association.
The swimmer had qualified to participate in the 2020 Olympic trials for the U.S. women’s team in six different races, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 Olympic Games were canceled, as well, and have been rescheduled for 2021.
