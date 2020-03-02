So far during her three-year high-school swimming career, Victoria Huske has never lost an individual race.
Included in Huske’s victories for the Yorktown Patriots’ standout are six individual state championships in various strokes and she has been a member of five winning relays with one close second.
During those three campaigns, Huske has lowered her times in individual races and relays and set one national high-school record. At this year’s Virginia High School League Class 6 state swimming championship finals, the junior won two races in meet- and pool-record time at the George Mason University’s indoor facility.
Huske also has at least as many region and district championship titles. She doesn’t lose.
“It’s special and a lot of fun to watch and follow,” Yorktown coach Torey Ortmayer said. “I remember her first season as a freshman, we were hoping she could get a state cut. Now, every time she races, we’re looking to see what record she might break in every event she races.”
Ortmayer said the Yorktown coaches don’t even look if Huske will achieve noteable All-American consideration times in races, because that is a given.
“She is past that,” he said.
