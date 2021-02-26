Torri Huske set two national high school records Thursday night in helping the Yorktown High School girls swim team capture the Class 6 state title at the Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford.

The Stanford-bound senior from Arlington won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 53.73 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 49.95. Yorktown totaled 236 points, while Battlefield finished second with 209 points.

Huske also swam the first leg in Yorktown’s first-place finishing 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

Huske’s time in the 100-fly made her the first high school swimmer to go under 50 seconds in that event.

Ocean Lakes won the boys title with 183.5 points and W.T. Woodson was second with 172 points.