Rising Yorktown High School junior swimmer Victoria Huske recently won five gold medals and a silver at the World Junior Championships in Budapest.
Individually, Huske won gold in the women’s 100-meter butterfly (57.71 seconds) and the women’s 50 fly (25.7).
She won three golds on relays – the mixed 4x100 medley in a record time of 3:44.84, the 4x100 women’s medley relay (3:59.13) and the 4x100 women’s freestyle relay (3:37.61).
Huske earned a silver in the women’s 100 freestyle (54.54).
Her gold in the 100 fly puts Huske squarely in the mix to make the Olympic team in the event next year, because she is only a few tenths of a second off the top American time this year.
Huske’s world performance also qualified her for the U.S. national team, meaning she is invited to a number of training camps with the country’s best swimmers.
During the high-school season last winter for Yorktown, Huske won multiple championships in district, region and state meets and swam on winning relays as well.
