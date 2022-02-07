The two championships came in widely different, and expected, point margins for the Yorktown Patriots teams in the 6D North Region girls and boys swimming and diving meets.
The girls dominated in earning their first region crown since 1984, winning five events and amassing 394 points, well ahead of second-place and the five-time defending champion Madison Warhawks with 308. Some 15 different swimmers and divers scored points for Yorktown.
The Yorktown boys won a much closer meet, its 291 pointsjust four in front of the second place Oakton Cougars. Yorktown last won region boys crowns in 1974 and 1975.
The 2022 high-school meets were held at the Oak Marr RECcenter in Oakton, with the swimming finals the night of Feb. 5.
A big reason the Yorktown teams finished first was each won two relays and placed second (girls 200 freestyle) and fourth (boys 200 free) in the others.
“It was an incredible night,” Yorktown coach Torey Ortmayer said. “With the talent and depth of the girls team, we knew they would be hard to deal with the whole way through the meet. The boys kept adding a few more points we needed along the way, and made up the difference in points we needed.”
The Yorktown boys overtook Oakton by winning the meet’s final race, the 400 free relay (3:07.28), with Oakton third.
The boys began the swimming finals by winning the opening race, the 200 medley relay, and rode that momentum the rest of the way.
“It was important and we needed to have a start like that,” Ortmayer said.
Leading the Yorktown boys was double winner Nolan Dunkel in the 100 butterfly (48.47 second) and 100 backstroke (48.81). He also swam on the two winning relays, including getting a significant lead during his second leg of the 400 relay.
Ortmayer gambled and made a switch to move Dunkel from the first to second leg of the relay. The hope was Dunkel would build a big lead, then the final two swimmers, Jack Tsuchitani and Noah Robinson, could hold that advantage. That’s what happenend.
Jack Carman won the 100 breaststroke for the Yorktown boys in a region-record time of 55.87 and he placed fifth in the individual medley. Robinson was fourth in the IM and seventh in the fly. Luke Aslaksen was fourth in the 100 free and led off the final 400 free relay. Tsuchitani was ninth in the 50 free and swam on the medley relay, along with Carman, Dunkel and Daniel Isman, who took 11th in the breast. Billy Weber was 10th and 12th in races for Yorktown and Michael Owen scored points.
In boys diving, Rayce Winn was fifth, Porter Parish 11th and Luke DiBenigno 14th.
Yorktown’s top swimmer in the girls meet was double winner Lauren Hartel 200 free (1:51.38) and 500 free (5:00.7). She also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:29.92) and second place 200 free relay.
The Patriots’ Rachel Conley won the 100 butterfly (55.46) and was fourth in the 200 IM and swam on the 400 free and 200 free relays.
Yorktown’s Caroline Burgeson was second in the 50 free and 100 backstroke and swam the 400 free and winning medley relay (1:45.27). Nora Sherman was third in the IM and fifth in the back; Bridget Morris Larkin was third in the breast and ninth in the IM; Lauren Fatouros was third in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free; Grace Jansen was fourth in the IM and 11th in the fly; Clara McCarthy had finishes of sixth and 12th in races; Clara Smith had two 12ths; and Jay Young, Sarah Newman, Gray Scarlett and Ashley Deabler scored in races.
In diving, Ellie Simmons was ninth and Olivia Hays 17th.
Leading the ninth-place Washington-Liberty girls was diver Ellie Joyce. She defended her region title with a 483.7 point total. Erin Wills was seventh in diving for W-L and Libby Moir 10th. Swimmers Charlie Scogna was fourth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 free, Elyse Jaeger was seventh in the IM and Josie Gieseman had two top 16 finishes.
