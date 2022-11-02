The defending champion Yorktown Patriots (15-3) are 2-0 in the 6D North Region girls field hockey tournament and will play for the 2022 title tonight at 7 p.m. in a home match against the undefeated and Concorde District tournament champion South Lakes Seahawks (20-0).
With Yorktown’s 1-0 overtime semifinal home victory over the Madison Warhawks on Halloween night, the Patriots also clinched a berth into the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament for the second straight season. Yorktown is the defending state champion, as well, and takes a six-match winning streak into the region final with three straight shutouts.
In the victory over Madison, Emily Stafford scored the unassisted goal on a hard forehand shot from the right wing with 5:56 remaining in the first sudden-death overtime.
Liberty District-tournament champion Yorktown had other good scoring opportunities in the match, but shots were off target or saved by Madison goalie Genevieve Kopp.
Yorktown goalie Morgan Stone made a couple of saves to earn the shutout.
Yorktown blanked the visiting Westfield Bulldogs, 3-0, in a first-round match. Kiran Friemel scored off of a rebounded shot, Stafford and Alexis Williams scored the other goals and Stone earned the shutout in goal. Elena Reiser had an assist.
NOTE: With Yorktown’s second-straight berth to play in the VHSL state-tournament assured, that marks the fourth straight season an Arlington team finished first or second in the region tourney to earn such a berth. Washington-Liberty qualified in 2020-21 campaign by losing to Madison in the region final. Only one team, though, advanced to the state that season because of the pandemic, with W-L being the unlucky team left out. The top two region-tourney finishers traditionally earn state berths. Yorktown began the streak by qualifying for the state in 2019 when it finished second to Langley in the region tourney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.