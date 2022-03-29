With a strong early-inning start and stingy pitching throughout, the Yorktown Patriots defeated the host Washington-Liberty Generals, 6-1, in all-Arlington high-school baseball action to snap a two-game losing streak.
The March 25 contest was moved from Quincy Park because of a wet field to the artificial Barcroft Park diamond. Yorktown (2-2) scored two runs in the first inning and held the Generals (2-3) to four hits, and a lone run in the sixth inning.
Chase Rubin started and pitched six innings for Yorktown, striking out nine, and he did not walk a batter. Ketz Murray pitched the final scoreless inning with a strikeout and did not walk a batter.
“The plan was to start Chase and let him go as far as he can,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “He mixed his pitches well, threw a lot of curveballs and threw well. We hit well as a team.”
Trevor McAndrews tripled and had two hits with an RBI for Yorktown. Murray had two hits and an RBI, J.J. Foti had a hit and two RBI and Kyle Langley added a hit and one RBI.
Jake Guffey had two hits and an RBI for W-L, which lost the next day to Westfield, 7-3. David Haley and Quinn Brennan had hits for the Generals in that loss.
Prior to those two losses, Washington-Liberty defeated Justice, 16-3, and Langley, 6-2.
Guffey (three doubles) had four hits against Justice. Brennan, Luke Harnishfeger (two doubles), Tommy Devins and Mark Haines (five RBI) all had two hits. Eric Butcher was the winning pitcher. James Thiriez had two RBI and a hit, and Alex Deven had one hit and an RBI.
Kailen Hockman was the winning pitcher against Langley in relief. Brennan and Harnishfeger each had two hits and an RBI. Haines and Patrick Ashley also had an RBI each.
* The Wakefield Warriors (1-3) earned their first win of the season with a 12-0 five-inning victory over St. Anselm’s behind 11 hits.
Wade Brigham had two hits and three RBI with two doubles, Teddy Angel also doubled twice and had two RBI, Lorenzo Snyder had two hits (double) and two RBI, and Charles Grove added two hits and two RBI. Peter Boerstling, Mason Bull and Evan Leese all had one hit.
Three Wakefield pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts and allowed just one hit. Dane Berkley started and pitched two innings with six strikeouts, and did not give up a hit. Cameron Gonzales also worked two frames with four strikeouts.
On March 25 in Liberty District action, Wakefield lost 9-2 to the host McLean Highlanders. The Warriors had five hits, with Michael Duncan having a triple. Keegan Mahoney had a hit and an RBI and Garrett Dougherty added a hit.
* In an all-Arlington girls softball game, the visiting Yorktown Patriots (3-1) nipped the Washington-Liberty Generals (2-2), 7-6, in nine innings as Audrey Pocrass doubled home Kelly Chmiel with the winning run.
Pocrass (three triples) had four of Yorktown’s 11 hits and Zoe Brennan had two more. Chmiel, Sophia Giambalvo, Eleni Guerrera and Margaret Flannery-Goodman each had one hit.
For W-L, Grace Kane had four hits and Bridget Bartz and Caitlin Miller had two each. Riley England, Ava Lansbury and Emilie Doty each had a hit and one RBI.
In an earlier game, Yorktown nipped Herndon, 7-6, as Pocrass homered and had two hits, Brennan and Molly Kaufman doubled, Flannery-Goodman had two hits and two RBI and Ariana Castro struck out nine in tossing a complete game.
The Generals nipped Langley, 4-3, in an earlier game. Bartz and Doty each had three hits, Miller homered and had two hits, and Kane and Allie Malone had two hits. Doty struck out 11 to get the win.
* The Wakefield Warriors (2-1) defeated the McLean Highlanders, 9-6, in girls softball action.
Olivia Fried and Devyn Carlson each had two hits and two RBI, Kaya DeMarco had a hit and two RBI and Amari Dabney had two hits. Abby Kohan threw a complete game to get the win, striking out seven.
